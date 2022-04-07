1,400 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.39. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.19 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

Novavax Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.