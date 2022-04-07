$146.52 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $146.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.64 million and the lowest is $146.40 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $613.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.30 million to $613.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $644.68 million, with estimates ranging from $643.96 million to $645.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 48,755.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $22,215,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 351,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $16,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

