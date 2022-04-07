$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to post $15.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.40 million and the lowest is $14.84 million. Veru reported sales of $13.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,478. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $361.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

