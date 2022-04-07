$16.55 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will post $16.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.58 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $9.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $100.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.87 million to $112.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.05 million, with estimates ranging from $126.64 million to $164.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million.

CURI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 437,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,237. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.68. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

