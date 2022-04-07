165,040 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
