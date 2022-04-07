1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIBS opened at $8.25 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

