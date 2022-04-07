$210.44 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will announce $210.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $821.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $844.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $982.76 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 559,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Traeger has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Traeger by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 388,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Traeger by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 508,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $24,729,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

