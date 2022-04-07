$225.24 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will report sales of $225.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $255.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $986.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.74 million to $991.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $139.11. The company had a trading volume of 587,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.86. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.