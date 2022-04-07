2,300 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ball by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Ball by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 534,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.69. 38,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,790. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

