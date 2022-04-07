23,155 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $1,365,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $39.21 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $768.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

