2,442,386 Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,442,386 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,564,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.05% of Berry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $855.30 million, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 2.58.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.99%.

BRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

