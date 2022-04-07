$250.68 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will announce $250.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.29 million. PRA Group reported sales of $289.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $977.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PRAA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 284,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,889. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

