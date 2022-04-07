261 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Equinix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $766.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $765.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

