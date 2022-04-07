2,993 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 494,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

