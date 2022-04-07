3,000 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $184,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA COPX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,199. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.