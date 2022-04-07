3,420 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

