3,614 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,614 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

