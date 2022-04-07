3,700 Shares in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GreenSky by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,170,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.40. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

