3,700 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.