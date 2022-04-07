$4.33 Million in Sales Expected for Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.43 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year sales of $20.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $27.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.97 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELU shares. Truist Financial downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Celularity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth $109,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celularity stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Celularity has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

