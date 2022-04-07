$41.82 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) to report sales of $41.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.86 million to $42.50 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $31.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $207.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $210.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $276.54 million, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $287.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.70. 6,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

