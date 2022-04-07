42,600 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 22.8% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 250,693 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,526,720.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,694,872 shares of company stock worth $15,538,766. Company insiders own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE KODK opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $517.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 4.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

