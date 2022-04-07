49,088 Shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 49,642 shares of the stock were exchanged. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

