4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FDMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 114,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,167. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $471.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.55.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

