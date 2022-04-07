52,519 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Korn Ferry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

