6,170 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 97.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,121 shares of company stock worth $2,975,850 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

