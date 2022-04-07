6,200 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Avaya by 18.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Avaya by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Avaya by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.50. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

