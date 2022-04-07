$65.50 Million in Sales Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $54.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $294.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $295.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $347.85 million, with estimates ranging from $347.80 million to $347.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. 89,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

