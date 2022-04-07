945,053 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 945,053 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

