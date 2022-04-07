a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.57. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

