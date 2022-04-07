a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.57. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
