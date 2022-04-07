ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.05

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 20544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,972,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.