Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.69. 52,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.66. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

