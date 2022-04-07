ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will post sales of $66.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $43.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $391.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $488.56 million, with estimates ranging from $473.67 million to $500.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after buying an additional 1,346,885 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in ACM Research by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,079,000 after buying an additional 264,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $14,632,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.56. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

