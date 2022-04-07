Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $969,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.99 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

