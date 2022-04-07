Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acuity Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $11.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.56. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

AYI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

AYI opened at $168.01 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average of $197.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

