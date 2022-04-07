Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day moving average of $197.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 100.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 21.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

