Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

ABOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

