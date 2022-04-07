ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $15.44. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 464 shares traded.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

