ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 95,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.17. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

