Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $117.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from the sale of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center domains. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses. Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

