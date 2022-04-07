Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.14

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.14 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.30). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 878,942 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.14. The firm has a market cap of £106.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Get Advanced Oncotherapy alerts:

In related news, insider Enrico Cipro Vanni bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,098.36).

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.