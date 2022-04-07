Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 134,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,895. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

