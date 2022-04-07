Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Raised to SEK 20 at Barclays

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from SEK 19 to SEK 20 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

AOIFF stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35. Africa Oil has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

