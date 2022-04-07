African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 429,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 223,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$21.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.
About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)
