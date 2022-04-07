African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 429,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 223,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$21.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

