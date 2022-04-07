Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39. 88 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 211,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFYA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Afya by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Afya by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Afya by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

