Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39. 88 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 211,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFYA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.
About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
