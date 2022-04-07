AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.90. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

