Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.77.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE AC opened at C$22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a PE ratio of -2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.01.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 in the last three months.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.