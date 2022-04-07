Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 22,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,122. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

