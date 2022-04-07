Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.81

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 97808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOD)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.