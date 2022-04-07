Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Down to $56.87

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.87, but opened at $54.64. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 2,631 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

